Gordon Methodist Church hosts blood drive

There is a high demand for all blood types but an even higher demand for blood type O negative, which is known as the universal donor.

GORDON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Gordon Methodist Church held a blood drive Tuesday.

Event coordinators said it’s as important as ever to give blood due to a shortage across the state.

Coordinator Ethel Beck has been coordinating blood drives since 1983.

She recalled one of her own experiences and emphaiszed the importance of donating blood.

“My mother needed blood quickly in 1982,” she said. “And there was a shortage at that time, so I know how it impacts a family that’s trying to save their loved one.”

To find a blood drive near you, go to www.redcrossblood.org