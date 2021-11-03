GOP looks to preserve majorities as Georgia remaps districts

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers have begun a special session to redraw congressional, state Senate and state House districts. The General Assembly needs to adjust district boundaries at least once every decade to equalize their populations after the U.S. Census.

One issue to watch is whether Republicans target two suburban Atlanta Democrats, Lucy McBath and Carolyn Boudreaux, whose congressional victories reduced the delegation’s GOP tilt. State Senate Republicans are pushing a map aimed at protecting all party incumbents seeking reelection next year. House Republicans would sacrifice some seats held by the GOP to help remaining incumbents.

Republicans currently lead 34-22 in the upper chamber and 103-77 in the House.