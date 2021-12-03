Goodwill, WorkSource partner to get people back to work

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Goodwill is partnering with WorkSource Macon-Bibb to help people get back to work in time for the holiday season.

WorkSource received a grant to help people dealing with long term unemployment gain temporary employment while they look for more permanent opportunities.

They partnered with Goodwill because they have positions available at their career centers.

We spoke with Tiffany Andrews, director of workforce development, about why resources like this are so important.

“An individual can come in that’s been unemployed or unskilled and we can help them at no cost,” she said. “So it can help them catapult with their career, their job skill opportunities. So we’re excited to have that opportunity and make sure we maximize those grant dollars.”

The last day for on the spot interviews is tomorrow in Milledgeville. You can contact the Helms Career Center at (478) 703-0450 for more information.