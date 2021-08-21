‘Go Big Show’ needs audience members, adding more taping dates

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A TV show filming in Macon is looking to pay audience member to tailgate and enjoy a party atmosphere while watching daredevil acts, talents and stunts.

The Go Big Show airs on TBS. During the show people compete in extraordinary, death-defying acts for a chance at winning $100,000. The winners are decided by a star-studded panel of judges including T-Pain, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and Cody Rhodes. Bert Kreischer serves as the comedian host.

The show production says it is paying adults to be in the audience when the show tapes on August 21st, 22nd, 25th and 28th. Taping start at 7:00pm and usually lasts about three to four hours. Adults will receive a $50 gift card to come and watch the show.

Potential audience members will be part of a drive-in live audience. According to production information, you will receive your own tailgating zone about the size of a two car garage. You can pack your car with guests (including kids) and bring chairs and food. Other picnic snacks will be provided. Guests are encouraged to decorate their cars, wear face paint and dress up.

Grills, BBQ pits, open fires and tents are not permitted. Alcohol is not allowed at this event.

Facial coverings must be worn at all times when not in your designated parking area.

Guests must register their vehicle to be consider as a paid audience member.

For more information and to apply send an email to GBSTICKETS@onsetproductions.com.