GMC hosts annual Patriot Day ceremony in honor of those who died on 9/11

Saturday is the 20th anniversary of the day America lost 3,024 people.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Military College held a special ceremony Friday to honor those who died during the 9/11 attacks.

It’s a day many, like William B. Caldwell IV, say they remember like it was yesterday.

“We want the memories of those who gave their lives, especially those first responders in 9/11, I mean those brave men and women that rushed into those towers and what they did and the other citizens that helped.”

To begin the day, the Georgia National Guard performed a gun salute at 8:46 a.m. to mark the time the first plane struck the north tower.

At 9:03 a.m.. echoing taps were heard to mark when the second plane struck the south tower. That was followed by the firing of canons at 9:37 a.m. and 10:03 a.m., marking when the Pentagon was hit and when Flight 93 crashed in Pennsylvania.

Most current students at GMC weren’t alive on September 11, 2001.

“It means a lot to me that we’re being out here and kind of just remembering those people who really just sacrificed and just gave their lives to make sure that nothing like this happens again,” Mya Hall said.

Students and staff wrote victims’ names on the Memorial on Bricks: the names of 3,024 plus the 7,000 more who died during the global war on terror.

Captain Jared Smith recalls being in high school when the events unfolded.

“I joined the military in February of 2004, and I knew this day 20 years ago, that this was absolutely going to be what I was going to move forward and do,” he said.

GMC wants to remind the community to remember the lives lost with a moment of silence on Saturday.