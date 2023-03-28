GMC appoints new Police Chief

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After the retirement of GMC Police Chief James Hodnett in 2022, Jackie Lee has been named the new Chief of Police at Georgia Military College.

Lee has been serving as the Interim Chief of Police, and is to take over the role of Chief effective immediately, says GMC. She has over 20 years of law enforcement experience at GMC, and has worked as a security officer there, a Security Lieutenant, Campus Police Lieutenant, and Captain on the GMC Police force.

In her new role, Chief Lee will oversee GMC Campus Police and be responsible for ensuring the safety of the GMC community, as well as working with local law enforcement agencies to keep the campus a safe and welcoming environment for all.

GMC’s release concerning the appointment also makes note that Lee is the first female Police Chief in Georgia Military College’s history.

Chief Lee had this to say about the new position:

“I am excited and truly blessed to be chosen as the next Campus Police Chief for Georgia Military College,”… “In my 20 years, I have been blessed to work with such a wonderful group of Staff and Faculty. I look forward to serving and protecting the staff, faculty, and students here at GMC for many years.”