Glass Pumpkin Patch back at Stratford Academy

The Glass Pumpkin Patch is back at Stratford Academy for the 5th time.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) —

It’s part of the school’s event “Celebrating Art.” It starts Wednesday and runs through Saturday.

Nearly 1,000 blown pumpkins are in the patch and ready for you to buy. The pumpkins are made by half a dozen glass blowers. All the money collected will go towards the school.

If you plan on heading out to buy a glass pumpkin, you can also see a glass blower making some on site.

“This is all so fun for us,” Stratford Head of Advancement Kathleen Medlin said. “Because it brings the community on to our campus. We get to share our school, the pumpkins and our love of the visual arts with the community.”

You can start shopping Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more events, visit http://celebratingartmacon.com.