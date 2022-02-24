GHSA high school basketball round one playoff scores day two

Middle Georgia high schools had a successful day in the GHSA high school basketball first-round of playoffs.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Day two of round one of the GHSA high school basketball playoffs took place today.

Here are scores for the boys.

In class 4A, Westside is moving on to the round of 16 with a 69-63 victory over Lagrange.

Perry also moves on with a 74-61 victory over Hardaway.

In class 2A, Washington County advances with a 50-25 victory over Cook County.

Northeast also advances with an 87-62 over Berrien.

In 1A public, GMC prep falls to Manchester 68-38.

Wheeler County also falls to Clinch County 68-61.

Dublin advances with a 72-53 victory over Turner County.

Macon County takes down Hancock Central 71-58.

In 1A private, FPD advances with a 59-51 overtime win over Savannah Christian.

Tattnall Square’s season is over after falling 47-44 at Calvary Day.

Here are scores for the girls.

In class 6A, Houston County advances with a 50-33 victory over Conyers.

In 3A, Mary Persons’ season is over as they fall to Cross Creek 69-34.

In 1A public, Wilcox County falls to Clinch County 49-43.

Telfair County falls to Charlton County 60-46.

Central-Talbotton beats ACE charter 58-45.

In 1A private, Tattnall falls to Calvary Day 69-44.

FPD falls to Savannah Country Day 35-22.

Round two will be underway on Friday.