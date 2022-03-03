GHSA basketball playoff quarterfinals scores and highlights

Middle Georgia high schools send six teams to Final Four

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The GHSA high school basketball quarterfinals tipped off last night. Here are scores from the Middle Georgia schools still in the competition.

Girls scores:

In 5A, Warner Robins moves into the Final Four with a 63-56 victory over Greenbrier. The Demonettes will face Woodward Academy Saturday at 6 p.m. at Fort Valley State University.

In 4A, Baldwin moves into the Final Four with a 57-46 victory over Northwest Whitfield. The Bravettes will face Luella Friday at 2 p.m. at Fort Valley State University.

In 3A, Central’s season ends as the Chargers fall to Pierce County 34-56.

In 2A, Northeast moves into the Final Four defeating Laney 85-52. The Raiderettes will face Rabun County Friday at 6 p.m. at Georgia College and State University.

In 1A public, Taylor County moves into the Final Four with a 54-42 victory over Dublin. The Vikings will face Lake Oconee Academy Saturday at 6 p.m. at Valdosta State University.

Hancock Central is in the other 1A public semifinals match-up with a 58-56 victory against Montgomery County. The Bulldogs will face Commerce Saturday at 2 p.m. at Valdosta State University.

Boys scores:

In 2A, Northeast moves into the Final Four with a 67-53 victory against Vidalia. The Raiders will face Westside-Augusta Friday at 4 p.m. at Georgia College and State University.

Washington County’s season ends falling to Butler 51-41.

In 1A public, Dublin’s season ends falling to Warren County 61-60.

Wilkinson County’s season ends as the Warriors lose 52-49 to Drew Charter.

In 1A private, FPD moves into the Final Four with a 64-53 victory over Saint Francis. The Vikings will face King’s Ridge Christian Saturday at 6 p.m. at Buford City Arena.