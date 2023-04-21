Georgia Strawberry Festival returns this weekend for 25th year in Reynolds

REYNOLDS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The annual Georgia Strawberry Festival is set to kick off its 25th year this weekend, with the city of Reynolds preparing to welcome visitors from across the state.

Despite colder temperatures earlier this spring, bright red strawberries are expected to be ready for picking during the event.

“There is a buzz and excitement around town when it gets close to the festival,” Tyler Wainwright with the Strawberry Patch at Taylor Orchards said. “Strawberries are a resilient plant, and we’re excited to try to get them to peak during the festival time.”

This year’s event offers a range of surprises, including an Elvis Tribute Contest, Wiener Dog Races and a dinosaur-themed parade. The festival is run entirely by volunteers, according to Nicole Acree, Executive Director of the Taylor County Chamber of Commerce.

“We have everybody from Butler, Reynolds, Commissioners, City Council members, all the business owners,” Acree said. “This whole event is run by volunteers only, so it’s a huge event to get everyone together.”

Local businesses, such as Tim’s Fireside Grill, are excited about the increased foot traffic and the opportunity to meet new customers.

“They do such a great job putting everything together,” owner Tim Gaines said. “The different booths and the food all bring people here to enjoy what they’ve got going on.”

Acree believes the festival not only celebrates the arrival of summer but also strengthens the community and fosters connections among residents.

“I think that it just brings our businesses closer together and the community,” she said. “We have a lot of new people moving to our community, so this is a great time for us all to meet and network together.”

The festival starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday. You can check out the full schedule of events by clicking here to visit the festival’s website or by checking out the festival’s Facebook page.