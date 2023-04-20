Georgia State Patrol vehicle involved in accident on I-75 Southbound, no injuries reported

Photos: Monroe County Emergency Services

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Interstate 75 Southbound was partially shut down Wednesday night after an accident involving a Georgia State Patrol vehicle.

It happened at mile marker 190 near the weight station, according to a Facebook post by Monroe County Emergency Services, which stated no injuries were reported.

The far right lane and shoulder were closed following the accident.

That’s all the information we have right now.