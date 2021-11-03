Georgia Southern hires former USC coach

Clay Helton joins Georgia Southern

Clay Helton was announced as the new head coach of the Georgia Southern football program today.

According to Yahoo Sports, Helton’s contract is for five years, worth $800,000 per year.

Helton was fired this September after taking a loss to Stanford in week two.

Helton took over for Steve Sarkisian midway through the 2015 season and has been the head coach since.

He held a 46-24 (36-13 Pac-12) record, including a Rose Bowl victory after the 2016 season and a Pac-12 title in 2017, during his six year tenure.

Georgia Southern fired Chad Lunsford after beginning the season 1-3. The 2-6 Eagles are currently in last place in the Sun Belt’s East Division.

Helton is expected to start working immediately on tasks such as recruiting and building a staff.