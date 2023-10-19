Georgia Secretary of State checks voting systems in Macon

In an effort to ensure voters that the upcoming elections are safe and secure, Secretary Raffensperger is conducting tests in all 159 counties throughout Georgia.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Following through on a promise made to local leaders recently, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger returned to Macon to perform security checks on voting systems.

“We want voters to know that those were the results,” says Raffensperger, who went through the testing process while on site at the Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections.

So, what goes into these tests?

First, the team makes sure the application installed on the machine hasn’t been altered or changed. Then, the system is ran as if it were an election day. The team puts mock ballots through the machine to make sure it scans the way it should and produces the results it’s supposed to.

Gabriel Sterling, COO for the Office of The Georgia Secretary of State, says even with the extra layer of security, candidates may still attempt to reject the results of the elections. He says at the end of the day, numbers don’t lie.

“Numbers are numbers. If there is an actual claim, we go through the courts,” says Sterling.

Raffensperger and his team still have 30 more counties to visit until their security checks are complete. He says the goal is to have those checks done by December.