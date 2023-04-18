Georgia prison guard pleads guilty to federal drug charge

BRUNSWICK, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A former Georgia State Prison guard is awaiting sentencing after playing a key role in enabling members of a white supremacist street gang– the Ghost Face Gangsters– to operate a drug trafficking operation inside and outside Georgia’s prison system.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, 26-year-old Desiree M. Briley of McRae-Helena is pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, Methamphetamine– and faces up to 20 years in prison. Briley was a Georgia state corrections officer with the rank of sergeant when she was arrested in January of 2023.

Briley’s arrest came as part of Operation Ghost Busted, which is an organized crime drug enforcement task forces investigation that includes the FBI Coastal Georgia Violent Gang Task Force among other agencies to investigate the sprawling drug trafficking network operating in south Georgia counties including Treutlen, Telfair, Dodge and more. It was found that the conspiracy operated inside and outside state prison facilities with help from Briley, who worked with an inmate indicted as part of the conspiracy– 25-year-old James D. NeSmith, who is serving a life sentence for murder at the Telfair State Prison. Briley was also training to become a canine handler before her arrest, which would have put her in a position to further allow contraband in prisons.

A total of 76 defendants were indicted on federal charges as part of Operation Ghost Busted.

Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, had this to say concerning the situation:

“Briley betrayed the trust placed in her by the Georgia state prison system through her illegal and potentially dangerous activity,” … “This extensive investigation proves that the FBI will not tolerate public corruption, especially by fellow law enforcement officials who choose their own personal gains over protecting the people they were sworn to protect.”