Georgia Power gives hurricane tips

Hurricane season started June 1st.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Hurricane season is here, and Georgia Power wants to make sure you’re prepared if a storm hits.

Leaders say you should build an emergency kit that makes sense for your family. You should have an emergency plan in place, and understand the risks with things like flooding potential, dangerous trees, and possible blocked evacuation routes.

Georgia Power spokesperson, Meredith Stone, shares the importance of being prepared.

“It doesn’t matter where you are in the state this could happen to you so it’s a great idea to be prepared,” Stone said. “You know the thing with hurricanes, you know you don’t have to be just on the coast to experience the effects of one.”

Georgia Power suggests having a NOAA weather radio in your emergency kit. Also having the Georgia Power app on your phone before a storm is a great tool. You can see and even report outages during a storm.