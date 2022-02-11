Georgia Power Foundation invests $80,000 to support family justice centers, including Macon

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Power Foundation is investing $80,000 to support family justice centers– one of which is located in Middle Georgia.

A release from the office of Governor Brian Kemp says these developments will be coming to Macon-Bibb, Cobb, and Ware Counties, and describes the centers as a convenient location where victims and their families can receive an array of services in order to serve the needs of many- including victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, elder abuse, and human trafficking survivors.

This donation amplifies the work of the Statewide Family Justice Center Initiative, which was launched by the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) in 2020. The CJCC’s initiative selected the Crisis Line & Safe House of Central Georgia among others to receive Victims of Crime Act funds in order to enable communities to open Family Justice Centers by January of 2023. All three entities selected for this initiative (including Macon) received a donation from the Georgia Power Foundation with awards ranging from $20,000 to $35,000.

Kemp had this to say, concerning the donation:

“I want to thank the Georgia Power Foundation for investing in this collaborative model to provide services for victims experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse,” and, “This contribution to Cobb, Macon-Bibb, and Ware Counties will benefit whole families during some of their most vulnerable moments, and the public-private partnership approach serves as an effective example for other communities.”

To learn more about the initiative, see here: https://cjcc.georgia.gov/grants/family-justice-center-initiative