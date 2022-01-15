Georgia Power crews preparing for busy weekend as winter weather approaches

Georgia Power advises Georgians to prepare emergency kits now with extra food, water and blankets in case of any power outages.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Power crews are already gearing up for what could be a busy weekend.

Power outages are expected across the state starting Saturday night and into Sunday.

“If you see tree limbs on power lines, call 911 or Georgia Power immediately,” Georgia Power representative Adrienne Tickle said Friday.

If your power goes out, you can track where restoration work is happening via Georgia Power’s interactive outage map.