Georgia parole board declines to halt killer’s execution

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s parole board has declined to halt the execution of a man who killed an 8-year-old girl 46 years ago.

The board issued its decision Monday, a day before Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection in the city of Jackson. As is customary, the board did not explain its decision.

Presnell killed the girl and raped her 10-year-old friend after abducting them as they walked home from school in Cobb County, just outside Atlanta, on May 4, 1976. A lawyer for Presnell had argued that he is “profoundly brain damaged” and didn’t understand the harm he was causing the two girls.