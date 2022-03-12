Georgia now one step closer to high speed railway

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — $8 million in federal funding will go to the Georgia Department of Transportation to determine the feasibility of a high-speed rail system from Atlanta to Savannah.

Senator Jon Ossoff pushed for the initiative. The funding passed through the senate and the house Thursday night,

We spoke with Greg Boike, Director of Public Administration for the Middle Georgia Regional Commission. He says the funding will go toward a Tier One Environmental Impact Study to figure out if routes and alternatives for project development are feasible.

“This is still a long term process,” he said. “We aren’t going to have new trains running tomorrow by any means, but it’s a very important first step to getting rail service in the Atlanta to Macon, Savannah corridor.”

Part of the study will create a service development plan that will help with deciding the best option for building the railway system.