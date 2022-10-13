Georgia National Fair holds Gypsy Vanner Congress Feathered Horse Show

PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–The Gypsy Vanner Congress Feathered Horse Show is back for its second year at the Georgia National Fair.

Riders from across the nation prepared several Gypsy Vanner horses to showcase during the three day event.

Feathered describes the long brushed hair on the horse’s lower legs, which is common in breed like Gypsy Vanners.

The Gypsy Vanner also gets its name from the Gypsy settlers in Great Britain, which they bred to pull wagons and caravans. The breed is also known to be good for riding and jumping through obstacles

“It’s phenomenal to see the breed be so versatile,” said Show Manager of the Gypsy Vanner Congress, Duane Stutzman. “They were bred to be driving horsing and pull the caravans, but yet we see them riding doing dressage and jumping and all sorts of stuff. So it’s amazing to see how truly versatile they are.”

Jacob Barlow-Calhoun of Team Barlow Performance Horses, is a 3 year amateur rider from Virginia. He says the shows take a lot of skill and knowing your horse.

“You have to be willing to understand the manner and the stereotype that horse is gonna have with you,” said Barlow-Calhoun. “So being able to be relaxed and understand how this horse is going to communicate, is very key in factoring how you’re going to show out on the playing field.”

For riders and organizers, it’s not just about showcasing the skill but the beauty of the horses.

“To see the fair goers interact with our exhibitors, exhibitors love that as well because that helps promote the breed and perhaps get someone interested. You know maybe wanting to get a gypsy whether their a horse person or not or just inspiring to see these beautiful horses. Then maybe eventually, having one of their own someday,” said Stutzman.

Wednesday was the last day of the horse show. You can still head out to the Fairground though for many other fun things to see and do. The Georgia National Fair runs through October 16.