Georgia Military College to Combine Sandersville and Milledgeville Campuses

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- After 32 years of providing an accredited higher education opportunity for Sandersville citizens, Georgia Military College will be aligning it’s Sandersville campus with the main Milledgeville campus.

With the two campuses being only 29 miles apart, this will allow Sandersville students to attend in-person classes on the main campus, or continue their studies through the Georgia Military Global Online College. Students who decide to attend GMC’s main campus in Milledgeville will have numerous extracurricular activities available to them including expanded in-seat class options, opportunities to participate in over 15 clubs as well as enjoy the cultural aspects of a lively performing arts program.

Despite the move to the new campus, GMC will continue to provide local students with in-seat instruction for Dual Enrollment classes in Washington County schools, and will have a devoted faculty member to the Sandersville and Washington County community.

GMC- Sandersville students graduating this spring will be participating in the main campus commencement ceremony in Milledgeville on May 27, 2022. The transition for GMC-Sandersville in-person classes to the Main Campus is effective June 1, 2022.