Georgia Military College holds ribbon cutting for new academic center

For the first time in 140 years, all eight of the Academic Affairs Administration offices will be in the same facility.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Military College held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Academic Center of Excellence. During Friday’s event speakers shared how the new facility will serve as the hub for all GMC Academic Affairs Departments.

The 9,800 square-foot facility has dozens of new amenities like spacious collaborative workspaces. Everyone involved with the project said they’re thrilled to see it come to fruition.

“We’re exceptional proud. We had the groundbreaking of June 7, 2022, so it’s been a little of a year in the making but we’re exceptional proud,” said BG Rock Donahue U.S. Army Ret., Senior Vice President Chief Infrastructure & Sustainability Officer.

This is the first time that all eight of the Academic Affairs Administration offices have been in the same facility in over 140 years.