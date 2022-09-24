Georgia Military College breaks ground on new annex

The state gave GMC $6 million for the renovation and construction of the 17,000 square-foot Wilder Hall Annex.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–Georgia Military College broke ground Friday, on a plan to renovate and expand one of its buildings for its preparatory school.

Cadets have trained at Historic Wilder Hall for nearly the last 70 years. It will now serve as classroom space for GMC’s preparatory school.

President of Georgia Military College, General (retired) William B. Caldwell IV, says this is a much needed expansion.

“We took it to the general assembly. We explained that we’d like to take an old historic building, we would like to restore it and renovate it bring it back to safety code and compliance, and put it back into to use as a educational facility,” he said.

The state gave GMC $6 million for the renovation and construction of the 17,000 square-foot Wilder Hall Annex.

Architect for the project, Scott Fry, says the design will give new life to the building.

“They’ve got the need for the additional class rooms.,” said Fry. “This particular building will actually have three new fourth grade classrooms and three new fifth grade class rooms as well as two other auxiliary type classrooms.”

Fry added, the renovations will also give the preparatory school more space to give excellent education to all students.

“They’ve been providing some scholarships, which I think is going to go a long way here in Milledgeville to provide everybody,” he said. “The opportunity to come to school here gives them the option, so I think that’s a great thing to do that.”

Georgia Military College says construction on the new Annex will start within the next month, and should be finished by the summer of 2023.