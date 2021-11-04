Georgia Military College breaks ground on a new building

The new facility is expected to be more than 28,000 square feet.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Georgia Military College broke ground on its new Center for Leadership building.

The new facility is expected to be more than 28,000 square feet. Once completed, it will offer space for students to study a number of subjects from business to fine arts.

GMC President and retired Lieutenant General William Caldwell IV says he’s excited for what the building will bring to campus.

“We are going to move in to the future of taking the opportunity to bring leadership speakers here to Georgia military college, to Milledgeville. renown speakers across the United States and the world.” said Lt. General Caldwell.

The center will also include an 840 seat auditorium.It’s scheduled to open next fall.