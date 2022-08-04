Georgia man sentenced for supplying meth to Monroe County drug dealer

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Georgia man was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday, after he admitted to supplying a large quantity of methamphetamine to a Monroe County drug dealer.

63-year-old Frank Settambrino, was sentenced to 90 months followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents and other evidence, investigators revealed Settambrino was supplying methamphetamine between September 2020 and January 2021.

After a search warrant at Settambrino’s home on January 14, 2021, agents found more than one kilo of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.