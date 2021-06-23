Georgia Historical Society dedicates new marker in Monroe County

The Civil Rights Trail historical marker is named after Jo Ann Gibson Robinson.

Monroe County receives new civil rights trail historical marker Historical Marker

The Georgia Historical Society is continuing to teach others about historical places in the state, with a new addition of a marker in Monroe County.

She was born in the area, and was an important figure in the Montgomery Bus Boycott in 1955.

According to Eliyse Butler, Historical Marker Manager, this specific marker symbolizes the impact of the movement.

“It’s a great way to one, tell your community about your history and two to bring people to your community to learn more about the history of your area,” said Butler.

If you would like to apply to establish a marker in your area visit http://georgiahistory.com