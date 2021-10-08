Georgia Grown Exhibit back at the Georgia National Fair

The exhibit is inside the Georgia Grown building near the clock tower.

PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The 32nd annual Georgia National Fair is back in Perry, A fair favorite known as Georgia Grown is back too.

The exhibit is inside the Georgia Grown building near the clock tower. You can see antique tractors inside the building.

There’s also the Georgia Grown store full of vendors, and the Baby Barn is back as well.

New this year, you can see a pollinator green house in actions.

“The Georgia grown store is filled Georgia grown businesses, they are paid members, and any money you spend is going to stay here in our state and it’s going to help the small businesses. That’s one thing, you know any time you’re out shopping look for the Georgia grown brand,” said Happy Wyatt. Wyatt is a Georgia Grown Representative.

The Exhibit opens daily at 10 a.m. If you have questions or want to learn more you can head online http://Georgiagrown.com