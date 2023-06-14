Georgia football to face Auburn, Florida, Tennessee in 2024

ATHENS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The University of Georgia has confirmed it will face Auburn, Florida, and Tennessee in the 2024 Southeastern Conference (SEC) football schedule, as announced on the SEC Network Wednesday night.

The one-year, eight-game conference schedule will feature the Bulldogs hosting three SEC games in Athens against Auburn, Mississippi State and Tennessee. In addition, Georgia will maintain its traditional game against Florida in Jacksonville.

Georgia will face Alabama, Kentucky, Ole Miss and SEC newcomer Texas on the road.

The 2024 schedule will operate as a standalone one-year schedule while conference members finalize a long-term schedule format.

The SEC has also confirmed it will eliminate divisional standings starting in 2024.

Exact dates for the 2024 games will be announced later this year. However, already scheduled non-conference games for 2024 include Georgia versus Clemson in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game on August 31, as well as Georgia Tech visiting Athens on November 30.