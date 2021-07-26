Georgia DNR continuing to investigate Lake Tobesofkee crash

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources reports a cigarette boat collided with a pontoon boat.

Photo: Georgia Department of Natural Resources

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Natural Resources continues to investigate after a deadly boat accident early Saturday morning.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources reports a cigarette boat with two people inside collided with a pontoon boat.

DNR says all seven people on the pontoon boat were injured and 22-year-old William Childs later died at the hospital. According to a Facebook post from The Fish N’ Pig restaurant, Childs was an employee there.

The restaurant says it will be closed until August 3 to give employees and customers time to mourn. The two people in the other boat were not injured. DNR says those two people left the scene but were found later. There are no arrests at this time.

If you have any information about this accident, call the Investigative Unit at DNR Law Enforcement HQ at (770) 918-6408.