Georgia Department of Public Health following COVID booster recommendations

(41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) announced Friday that it would be following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP) concerning COVID vaccine booster shots.

These recommendations for who should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series depending on their conditions are:

People 65+ years, and residents in long-term care settings

People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions

People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

According to the release, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been authorized for boosters, and these above recommendations only apply to those who got their primary series of shots from Pfizer BioNTech.

Booster doses will be administered from the DPH starting Monday, September 27, 2021, at Health Department vaccination locations. DPH is working to ensure accessibility to booster doses statewide as there is an adequate inventory of the Pfizer vaccine. COVID vaccination locations can be found here: https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.