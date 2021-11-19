Georgia Democrats celebrate Infrastructure Bill

Macon is expected to get about $16 million to improve transportation over the next five years.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Democrats were in Macon Thursday discussing President Biden’s signing of the more than $1 trillion Infrastructure Bill into law Monday.

Kendra Castelow, Vice Chair of the Macon-Bibb Democratic Party, says the bipartisan bill will help make progress on projects like the I-14 corridor and interstate highway.

“This historic package will create a generation of high paying union jobs, stimulate our economy and revitalize our states roads, bridges and transportation leaving no Georgia community behind,” she said.

Richard Hollar, President of the Central Georgia Federation of Trades and Labor Council, says the bill will create an estimated 2 million jobs a year across the country during the next decade.

“This is not just for us but it’s a generational thing,” he said. “Our kids, our grandkids will have opportunities to work and prosper.”

Toomsboro Mayor Joyce Denson says the bill is a game changer for Georgia and many other states across the country. She says many small towns in Georgia, especially towns with majority Black populations, have suffered from a severe lack of infrastructure investments.

She says the Infrastructure Bill is exactly what those towns need to get back on their feet.

“The I-14 corridor that will connect the Chattahoochee valley all the way over to Augusta, Richmond County has been in works for more than a decade,” she said. “Well with this infrastructure bill, guess what? We can make a change.”

The Georgia Democrats tell us the White House hasn’t officially set a timeline on how soon states could see funding from the bill, but the Department of Transportation estimates states could receive the funding in as soon as six months.