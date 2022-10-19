Georgia Cyber Academy students meet in-person at Lane Southern Orchards

GCA is an online public charter school that spans the entire state of Georgia. The enrichment days give students a chance to get out and meet some of their fellow classmates and teachers in fun, public settings.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Cyber Academy hosted its monthly enrichment day at Lane Southern Orchards.

Wednesday’s event had plenty of activities for both parents and students, including bounce houses, a pumpkin patch and a corn maze.

Family Engagement Liaison Buffi Shelley spoke about the importance of these in-person events for students who are constantly online.

“It does create a sense of community,” Shelley said. “So for a lot of these kids who are at home all of the time, to see another kid who’s in their school and be like, ‘You’re like me. We go to school in our pajamas. This is so cool!’ It gives this sense of belonging and community.”

The event is designed to focus on having fun, hands-on experiences, so typical school lessons are suspended for the day.