UPDATE (Tuesday, March 29 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/29/22 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,925,754 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 3521 18969.88 109 268 Atkinson 1543 18523.41 39 212 Bacon 2410 21132.94 59 193 Baker 313 10044.93 13 46 Baldwin 7303 16437.83 197 438 Banks 3360 16815.13 78 335 Barrow 19456 22522.95 240 989 Bartow 21573 19475.31 384 1221 Ben Hill 2164 13000.9 74 189 Berrien 2021 10484.54 58 110 Bibb 28813 18937.23 685 2769 Bleckley 1459 11364.7 43 75 Brantley 2447 12743.46 89 182 Brooks 1889 12011.19 64 156 Bryan 6883 17586.94 75 403 Bulloch 10541 13264.63 108 372 Burke 2966 13275.45 62 238 Butts 4712 18717.72 138 266 Calhoun 985 15592.84 21 102 Camden 8739 16206.14 100 252 Candler 1354 12494.23 54 101 Carroll 14401 11988.94 181 447 Catoosa 12483 18151.55 126 393 Charlton 2229 16821.37 48 120 Chatham 53655 18363.93 796 3258 Chattahoochee 6251 58154.25 17 55 Chattooga 5250 21198.42 115 315 Cherokee 45111 16919.78 570 2352 Clarke 26130 20134.23 214 1159 Clay 363 12714.54 6 14 Clayton 57532 18872.98 883 3129 Clinch 1390 20883.41 40 98 Cobb 134761 17045.67 1614 4761 Coffee 8599 19978.16 228 1098 Colquitt 7956 17526.93 169 399 Columbia 20609 12991.79 309 857 Cook 2061 11819.69 56 143 Coweta 20842 13711.75 418 1394 Crawford 1186 9699.05 45 122 Crisp 2546 11422.67 71 202 Dade 2574 15926.25 25 99 Dawson 6134 22700.86 96 393 Decatur 5302 20142.85 92 262 DeKalb 127854 16119.69 1522 8146 Dodge 2112 10360.56 69 134 Dooly 1532 11432.84 39 109 Dougherty 14112 15696.57 442 1565 Douglas 28121 18512.11 320 1276 Early 2103 20727.38 54 116 Echols 466 11740.99 5 17 Effingham 10296 16080.97 166 596 Elbert 2643 13950.91 81 255 Emanuel 3416 15072.36 80 202 Evans 1507 14101.24 42 125 Fannin 4144 15744.68 130 336 Fayette 16801 14293.37 274 950 Floyd 22942 22961.29 414 1532 Forsyth 44057 17447.83 366 1514 Franklin 4375 18753.48 77 258 Fulton 183808 16722.27 2044 9875 Gilmer 4642 14775.44 144 450 Glascock 268 8859.5 8 28 Glynn 18148 21090.8 356 757 Gordon 11882 20468.91 227 492 Grady 3688 15028.52 83 271 Greene 3161 16888.39 73 271 Gwinnett 173885 17905.15 1728 7472 Habersham 8394 18327.51 238 711 Hall 46655 22609.75 779 3513 Hancock 1368 16697.18 82 131 Haralson 3450 11229.74 63 109 Harris 5135 14793.16 100 330 Hart 3201 12261.08 59 199 Heard 1472 11899.76 32 97 Henry 45477 18959.34 615 2023 Houston 23082 14698.26 327 1190 Irwin 1042 11046.33 24 102 Jackson 18507 24775.1 271 1013 Jasper 1672 11775.48 38 158 Jeff Davis 2342 15460.79 47 139 Jefferson 2237 14608.5 78 211 Jenkins 1076 12546.64 45 104 Johnson 1472 15236.52 57 129 Jones 3732 13053.06 98 319 Lamar 3280 16953.53 97 232 Lanier 1094 10569.03 17 44 Laurens 8589 18160.1 238 473 Lee 3842 12819.06 92 355 Liberty 10931 17657.99 104 383 Lincoln 862 10609.23 29 84 Long 2230 11197.59 26 93 Lowndes 15224 12915.05 276 659 Lumpkin 6556 19395.3 112 478 Macon 1200 9239.3 41 116 Madison 5962 19756.77 92 408 Marion 959 11563.97 42 91 McDuffie 2981 13802.84 74 260 McIntosh 1971 13530.58 31 105 Meriwether 3250 15461.47 118 301 Miller 1291 22397.64 20 61 Mitchell 3105 14077.8 102 325 Monroe 3895 14047.68 134 281 Montgomery 1478 16023.42 48 75 Morgan 2902 15163.55 53 200 Murray 9102 22607.49 168 416 Muscogee 31972 16684.58 699 2329 Newton 18018 16036.81 396 2006 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 63126 0 963 3246 Oconee 6923 16587.2 95 266 Oglethorpe 2375 15583.99 50 193 Paulding 25973 15053.15 312 736 Peach 3684 13457.53 107 321 Pickens 5102 15216.22 128 465 Pierce 2844 14551.04 107 304 Pike 2740 14528.1 70 183 Polk 9253 21280.07 162 672 Pulaski 1221 11209.03 43 69 Putnam 3652 16687.23 98 290 Quitman 245 10680.03 3 21 Rabun 2804 16507.71 78 255 Randolph 857 12688.78 43 111 Richmond 36391 17993.97 708 2325 Rockdale 14960 15754 289 2063 Schley 526 9971.56 11 35 Screven 1827 13143.88 36 117 Seminole 1649 20257.99 24 111 Spalding 10450 15120.82 348 795 Stephens 5899 22405.8 128 386 Stewart 2082 33969.65 32 150 Sumter 3914 13313.38 154 441 Talbot 940 15264.7 31 81 Taliaferro 183 11213.24 3 17 Tattnall 3466 13639.76 82 178 Taylor 1143 14362.91 39 115 Telfair 1250 7990.28 58 98 Terrell 1188 14030.94 60 171 Thomas 8848 19914.02 179 624 Tift 6279 15378.4 163 592 Toombs 5420 20086.72 170 282 Towns 2044 16985.21 84 206 Treutlen 1136 16634.94 47 71 Troup 12066 17135.8 314 716 Turner 1113 13781.58 46 127 Twiggs 1042 12886.47 55 160 Union 4291 16937.04 136 404 Unknown 8633 0 12 96 Upson 4162 15838.95 170 326 Walker 13582 19511.56 185 556 Walton 15846 16538.29 384 1432 Ware 5986 16695.95 219 623 Warren 653 12533.59 23 70 Washington 3228 15899.91 80 148 Wayne 5727 19106.56 181 466 Webster 252 9882.35 8 26 Wheeler 933 11796.69 34 45 White 6261 19714.72 138 466 Whitfield 27300 26081.47 391 1073 Wilcox 828 9419.8 33 94 Wilkes 1125 11234.27 34 137 Wilkinson 1641 18398.92 48 164 Worth 2341 11622.48 91 273

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:



Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 17,999,225 (17,263,256 reported molecular tests; 735,969 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,926,192 (11.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

110,379 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



31,002 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



