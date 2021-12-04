Georgia Cotton Commission donates socks to Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Several families in Middle Georgia can stay a little warmer this holiday season, thanks to local farmers from the Georgia Cotton Commission.

They donated 880 socks to the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia on Friday morning.

The Rescue Mission says it will give the socks to residents staying there first. Then, the rest will be given to the homeless.

Commission leaders say the donation is the first stop of many.

“Covid-19 has been tough on people, we’re not a hundred percent past that yet, but cotton farmers have hard times and people in communities have hard times, so we’re happy and grateful for the efforts of our growers and through us they can give back to their communities.”

The Rescue Mission says the socks are a big need in the community, and they appreciate the donation.