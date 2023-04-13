Georgia College student named first Truman Scholar in school history

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia College and State University made history on Wednesday with the announcement of its first-ever Truman Scholar.

Colin Hall, a junior political science major, was surprised by faculty and staff with the news that he had been selected as a 2023 Truman Scholar.

“When it was announced, I was speechless and so excited and proud to represent Georgia College and State University,” Hall said. “A college that’s invested in me and the workers have invested in me, so it really does mean a lot.”

The Truman Scholarship is awarded to exceptional college juniors who demonstrate outstanding leadership potential. As a Truman Scholar, Hall will receive a $30,000 scholarship to go towards graduate school. He also has a chance to participate in the Truman Summer Institute in Washington D.C.

Anna Whiteside, the assistant director of GCSU’s Honors College, says Colin was the perfect candidate.

“He really symbolizes what you can do both on campus because he has been very active in SGA and college republicans as well as what you can do in your community,” she said.

Along with being active in school organizations, Colin has been involved as a leader in the Jones County Republican Party.

“I give all the glory to God,” Hall said. “I know I would not be where I am today and achieving what I did without the prayers and the love and support from each and every person.”