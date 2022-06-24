Georgia College introduces Ryan Aquino as the head coach of the men’s basketball program

Ryan Aquino is the first Georgia College alumnus to be the men's basketball head coach.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Ryan Aquino was officially introduced as Georgia College’s men’s basketball program’s eighth head coach of all time and the first alumnus to hold the position.

Aquino spent eight seasons as an assistant coach and the head recruiting coordinator. He has been accustomed to Milledgeville and Georgia College for a while as he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees there.

“This has been my home since 2008,” said Aquino. “And if you had told me when I got here in 2008, I’d still be here; I’d probably think you’re crazy. I’ve been here every year since then except for one when I moved all the way across the world to Germany, and Coach Gainous and Coach Sellers, when they brought me back, they were like, “Man, you missed us so much you got to come all the way back to Milledgeville. It’s just like Germany.'”

Aquino spent that one year away from Georgia College playing professional basketball in Germany.

You can see Coach Aquino and the Bobcats in action this fall.