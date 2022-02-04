Georgia College hosts 45th annual Science and Engineering Fair

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Friday Morning, Georgia College held it’s 45th annual Regional Science and Engineering Fair.

The event welcomed Middle and High School Students from 12 counties in Middle Georgia.

Walking in, boards were on display from either group projects or individual projects.

After being held virtually last year, several organizers and students were happy to be back. For many students participating they say this wasn’t their first time attending.

While others, like Ramiyah Hall– a Senior at Baldwin High school, left the event with a love for science. “I am interested in it because of all the problem solving steps that it takes to come up with a project and to know that it actually benefits you.”

The day-long event helped introduce students to the growing careers in the STEM field. With several games happening throughout the day. Winners were announced at the ceremony at 5 p.m. If you missed the ceremony you can watch here. The winner will head to the International Science Fair.