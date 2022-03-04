Georgia College brings back in-person Spring Musical for first time since 2020

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Spring Musical at Georgia College is back, making it the first in-person musical performance there since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

The college says the pandemic impacted students who were heavily involved in theater, which resulted in them finding other ways to perform, including virtual or recorded performances.

The second of four ‘Ride the Cyclone’ performances is happening Thursday. Tickets are $15 for general admission.

Erden Mohl, a senior, got her start in theater at a young age.

Mohl says the pandemic impacted the theater world heavily, and it impacted her.

“The last time I was on stage, it was two years ago when I was a sophomore in college,” Mohl said. “I feel like I’m a little rusty, and there was an audience last night, and I was like, ‘O-m-g, this is crazy.'”