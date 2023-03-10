Georgia College and State University hosts K-5 Science and Engineering Fair

“This all started when I went to the store and I got some magnets,” Alexander II Magnet School student James Cowart said. His project showed how strong magnets are when they are hot or cold. “I left them in the car for a little bit and they got hot, so I thought the hotter they were the stronger they would be,” he said.

Fourth-grade student Aarab Dharmaraj from Hampstead K-8 in Savannah used his love of airplanes to find out which paper makes the best paper plane.

“I chose five different types of paper,” he said. “I chose parchment paper, gift wrapping paper, copy paper, magazine paper and cardstock paper, and I chose a simple design for an airplane, and I folded my airplanes into the same design.”

Fourth-grade student Miles Mazer from the School of Free Thought used his love and knowledge of chemicals to do his experiment on exothermic reactions and how it can help launch a rocket.

“When two chemicals are ignited in my project, I’m using potassium chlorine and sugar and potassium nitrite and sugar,” he said. “When those two chemicals are ignited, they’ll produce heat in the form of energy.”

Dr. Catrena Lisse, the Director of the Science Education Center for Georgia College, said the fair also showcases problem-solving skills as well as communication skills.

“This competition allows them to embrace that,” she said.

Students were also judged on their interviewing skills and creativity in how they came up with their project. The fair also included a STEM marketplace, engineering design challenges and science games.