Georgia city’s longest serving mayor dies at 79

AUSTELL, Ga. (AP) — Funeral services are scheduled Thursday for a Georgia city’s longest-serving mayor. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Joe Lee Jerkins, who served as mayor of Austell just shy of 30 years, died of natural causes over the weekend.

The newspaper reports Jerkins died in hospice Sunday night. He was 79. The city flew flags at half-staff Monday and Tuesday in recognition of Jerkins’ accomplishments in Austell. Services will be Thursday at Davis-Struempf Chapel in Austell. He will be buried at the Rose Hill Cemtery.

Jerkins was elected mayor in 1989. By the time he retired due to declining health in 2019, he’d become the longest serving mayor in the city’s history.