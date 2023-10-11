GBI investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Fort Valley

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is looking into a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Fort Valley on Tuesday.

Photos: Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI)

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is looking into a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Fort Valley on Tuesday.

The Peach County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Tuesday afternoon, according to a GBI news release, after a shooting that left a man dead.

The GBI says the preliminary investigation revealed that Peach County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to stop a Honda Accord EX on University Drive just after 2:30 p.m. The driver, identified as 22-year-old Caleb D. Hooten of Warner Robins, refused to stop, according to the GBI, and a pursuit began.

“After a brief pursuit, Hooten stopped and got out of his Honda Accord EX at Marvin Garden Apartments, Edwards Street in Fort Valley,” the release stated. “Hooten ran into the woods directly behind the apartment complex. Deputies ran into woods and Hooten pulled out a gun. A deputy fired his gun, hitting Hooten. EMS personnel took Hooten to a local hospital in Macon where he was pronounced dead.”

The GBI will turn its investigation over to the Peach County District Attorney’s Office when it’s complete.

This is the 77th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2023.