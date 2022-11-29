Georgia breaks early voting record Monday

On Monday, November 28th, 301,545 Georgians voted.

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia voters broke the all-time daily turnout record for in-person Early Voting, according to Georgia’s Secretary of State’s Office.

The Secretary of State’s Office reports, on Monday, November 28th, 301,545 Georgians voted early. Monday’s total is well above previous records of 233,252 voters processed on the final day of Early Voting in the 2018 General Election, and 252,715 voting on the highest day of Early Voting in 2016.

“The largest Early Voting Day in Georgia history shows that claims of voter suppression in Georgia are conspiracy theories no more valid than Bigfoot,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

As of Tuesday morning, 468,000 Georgians have cast their in-person ballot for the December 6th Runoff.

Long lines have been reported in metro areas. Raffensperger reports Richmond, Gwinnett, Fulton, and Cobb are among the counties publishing wait times. Voters are encouraged to check before going to the polls.

The last day for in-person Early Voting is Friday, December 2nd. To find Early Voting locations and hours in your county, visit the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.