Genesis Joy House helps families on MLK Day

The shelter needs volunteers and donations to help run day to day operations. If you would like to help, visit genesisjoyhouse.com

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Genesis Joy House shelter is giving away free diapers for families in need.

Genesis Joy House is a shelter for homeless female veterans started by CEO Margaret Flowers in 2011.

The shelter can currently house seven people.

Every year on MLK Day, the shelter looks to provide a service to the community, because that’s what the day is about, according to Flowers.

