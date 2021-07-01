GEMA donates PPE to Macon clinic

The state donated hundreds of boxes of supplies to the Macon Volunteer Clinic.

MACOn, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– The Georgia Emergency Management Agency made a huge donation to the Macon Volunteer Clinic, Thursday.

The Macon Volunteer Clinic provides healthcare to uninsured people around Macon-Bibb County.

GEMA made a stop at the Macon Farmer’s Market, inside the Butch Boy Meats warehouse to deliver boxes of Personal Protective Equipment to the clinic.

The donation consisted of masks, gloves, robes, bandaids, cottons, and other supplies that can help with vaccination efforts.

Nancy White, the director of the clinic, says the clinic is grateful for the donation.

“I want to specify who is benefitting from this donation today,” White said. “It’s helping a 19-year-old young man who recently transitioned out of foster care and has his first job as a dishwasher. It’s helping rescue mission residents.”

The donated PPE was leftover materials from the mass vaccination sites around the state.