GDOT wants input on East Dublin roundabout project to reduce crashes, speeding

The public comment period ends Aug. 31.

EAST DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Georgia Department of Transportation project hopes to improve safety at an East Dublin intersection. Plans call for adding a roundabout at State Route (SR) 26 and Bethlehem Church Road.

By constructing the roundabout, G-DOT hopes to address an operational issue, reduce crashes and reduce the potential for congestion during peak hours.

G-DOT reports a total of 15 crashes in the area during a five-year study period. One of the crashes was fatal in 2016.

Additionally, GDOT states traffic counts are expected to increase by the year 2040.

GDOT is seeking feedback about the proposed roundabout project. To learn more and fill out a short survey, click here.

The public comment period ends Aug. 31.