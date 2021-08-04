UPDATE: Man dies in Peach County collision on GA 96; all lanes blocked

UPDATE: Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks says the crash happened as a man drove out onto Highway 96 and was struck in the side of his car. Coroner Rooks says the man was killed instantly and pronounced dead at the scene at 3:30 p.m. The man was not from the area, but his name hasn’t been released yet as the next of kin have not been notified.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Transportation reported a fatality collision on Georgia 96 at Housers Mill Road Wednesday afternoon.

The road isn’t expected to be cleared until 5:30. GDOT is suggesting drivers use alternate routes, because all lanes are blocked.

