GDOT installing message signs in Peach County to help motorists avoid waiting on trains

Drivers in Peach County will soon have the opportunity to take an alternate route at railroad stops thanks to new signs that will suggest taking an alternate route.

GDOT Installing signs at railroad tracks Railroad

FORT VALLEY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Drivers in Peach County will soon have the opportunity to take an alternate route at railroad stops when stopped trains are blocking the roadway.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is installing dynamic message signs. If a train stops and blocks a road, the signs will alert drivers, and they can choose another route.

“As part of this quick response project, we’re going to be installing a number of what are called dynamic message signs in locations that are all around this particular area in Fort Valley,” GDOT District 3 Communications Officer Penny Brooks said.

Lumin8 Transportation out of Newnan was installing posts for the signs near various tracks Thursday.

The project will cost more than $44,000.

Tony Roe, who owns a business near railroad tracks, says there’s always a lot of traffic because of the railroads.

“Sometimes the train will come and they might sit on the track for 30 or 40 minutes,” he said. “It holds up traffic, a lot of people going back and forth to work, the school buses.”

Roe say’s he’s also been impacted by the trains and has been forced to find alternate routes.

“If they’re going to have the signs and lighting, that means they’ll get to see it before they even stop and get stuck in traffic, so you see the sign that says go another way, it helps the community out,” he said.

According to GDOT, no roads will be closed while the signs are being installed. The signs are expected to be installed by February.