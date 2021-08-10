GDOT I-16 / I-75 interchange updates for this week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Department of Transportation has released information concerning the I-16 / I-75 Interchange Project and how this week’s events might impact drivers.

In the release, its said that Monday through Friday (August 9-13) there will be one right lane closed on I-16 westbound near the I-75 interchange every weekday night between 9 p.m and 5 a.m. as sound panels are installed on a bridge.

One left lane will also be closed on Second Street north and southbound all week between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. while curb and pavement are being demolished.

One right lane will be closed on Coliseum Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard each night between 9 a.m. and 5 a.m. so that GDOT crews can work on a new bridge structure.

Between Wednesday and Friday (August 11-13) one right lane will be closed on I-75 southbound between US 41/SR 19/Forsyth St/Hardeman Ave and the I-75/I-16 interchange between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. while concrete is poured on the Riverside Drive bridge.