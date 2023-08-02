GCSU receives national recognition for GC Journeys program

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia College & State University is celebrating national recognition for its program to prepare students for academic success and beyond.

GCSU is this year’s recipient of the Excellence and Innovation Award from The American Association of State Colleges and Universities. The school was selected for its GC Journeys program that provides all students with experiences to help them navigate college, train for leadership and plan for their careers.

Associate Provost of Transformative Learning Experiences, Dr. Jordan Cofer, says the program has helped increase the school’s graduation rate and job placement rate since 2018.

“To win a national award recognizing our curriculum, I think it really validates what the staff and the faculty are doing to really make these experiences unique,” Dr. Cofer said.

The program is comprised of several pathways for students to choose from, and three are required for graduation.

Students must complete a first-year experience, along with career planning and senior capstone seminars. After that, students can select two pathways ranging from study abroad, internships, undergraduate research, community engagement and leadership programs.