GCSU gets research grant to launch solar power certificate program

The grant, awarded by the Partnership of Inclusive Innovation, will fund a program focusing on the design and installation of solar power systems. The program is expected to start in January.

Nicholas Creel, an assistant professor at GCSU, sees this as a pivotal step for promoting green energy.

“We want to change people’s opinion about green tech,” Creel said. “We still have a lot of hesitancy about things like solar panels and solar power in general. We’re hoping that if people get a little more familiar with these types of programs, they’ll be a lot more willing to trust it and go ahead and start adopting it so we can start transitioning to grid. We know this is what we’re gonna have to start doing.”

GCSU believes the program will encourage a more widespread adoption of solar energy technologies, ultimately aiding in the transition to a greener energy grid.